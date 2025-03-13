



The Pakistan Army has announced the completion of rescue operations for the Jaffar Express, which was hijacked by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) in Balochistan. The train, carrying approximately 440 passengers, was attacked on March 11 near the Mashkaf Tunnel, about 157 kilometres from Quetta. The hijacking resulted in a prolonged hostage situation, with terrorists using passengers as human shields, complicating the rescue efforts.





According to official reports, at least 21 civilians were killed by the terrorists before the final clearance operation, and four security personnel also lost their lives.





The military successfully neutralized all 33 attackers, including suicide bombers, during the operation. Despite the challenges posed by the use of human shields, no passengers were harmed during the final stages of the rescue. The operation involved the army, air force, Frontier Corps, and Special Services Group, ensuring the safe recovery of hostages.





The BLA had claimed responsibility for the attack and threatened to execute hostages unless certain demands were met. However, the Pakistani military concluded the operation successfully, freeing over 300 hostages.





The incident highlights the ongoing security challenges in Balochistan, with the BLA being a prominent separatist group in the region. The attack was reportedly orchestrated from Afghanistan, prompting Pakistan to call on the Interim Afghan Government to prevent the use of its territory for such activities.





