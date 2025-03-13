



Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to visit Quetta following the recent hijacking of the Jaffar Express train by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).





The incident, which began on Tuesday, involved militants blowing up the railway tracks and seizing control of the train, taking hundreds of passengers hostage. The operation to rescue the hostages was carried out by a joint force of the Pakistan Air Force, Special Services Group (SSG), Army, and Frontier Corps (FC), resulting in the deaths of all 33 insurgents involved. Unfortunately, 21 passengers and four security personnel lost their lives during the ordeal.





Prime Minister Sharif's visit to Quetta aims to review the law and order situation in the region and meet with survivors of the attack, as well as the commandos who successfully ended the stand-off.





The BLA, which claimed responsibility for the attack, has been involved in several violent incidents in Balochistan, a province rich in oil and minerals but plagued by separatist tensions.





The Pakistani government has condemned the attack as a cowardly act and vowed to continue its efforts for peace despite such incidents.





The rescue operation was complex due to the use of hostages as human shields by the militants. International condemnation of the hijacking has been widespread, with several countries expressing solidarity with Pakistan.





As part of the aftermath, arrangements are being made to transport the bodies of the deceased to their home towns, while injured passengers are receiving medical treatment in Quetta.





