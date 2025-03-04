



A Philippine Air Force (PAF) FA-50 fighter jet went missing during a tactical night operation early on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. The incident occurred shortly after midnight when the aircraft lost communication with other planes involved in the mission just minutes before reaching its target area.





The other aircraft participating in the exercise attempted to re-establish contact with the missing jet until they returned to Mactan, Cebu. The PAF has launched extensive search operations using all available resources to locate the missing aircraft and its crew. The primary concern is the safe return of the aircrew, and the PAF has expressed hope for their recovery while asking for prayers during this critical time.





The FA-50 is a light combat aircraft manufactured by Korea Aerospace Industries in partnership with Lockheed Martin. The Philippines acquired these jets starting in 2015 as part of its efforts to modernize its air force capabilities.





The incident marks the first major occurrence involving an FA-50 jet fighter, according to PAF spokesperson Colonel Maria Consuelo Castillo. Details about the exact location where contact was lost and the number of personnel on board have not been disclosed to ensure the security and safety of ongoing operations.





The disappearance of the FA-50 jet raises concerns about aviation safety and military preparedness, especially as the Philippines is enhancing its military readiness amid regional tensions.





The PAF has assured that updates will be provided as new information becomes available. The search efforts involve both naval and aerial units working together to locate the missing aircraft and crew.





Agencies







