



Russia has successfully launched a Soyuz-2.1b rocket carrying a spacecraft intended for defence purposes, according to reports from the Russian state-run news agency RIA. The launch took place at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, located in the Arkhangelsk region in northern Russia.





The Russian Aerospace Forces, part of the country's military, conducted the operation on behalf of the Russian Defence Ministry. While specific details about the mission were not disclosed, the Plesetsk Cosmodrome is primarily used for launching military satellites and other defence-related space assets.





The Soyuz rocket series is renowned for its versatility and reliability, having conducted nearly 1,700 launches to date. These rockets are used for a variety of space missions, including transporting equipment and astronauts to the International Space Station.





However, launches for scientific and exploratory purposes are typically announced by Russia's Roscosmos space agency, suggesting that this particular launch was focused on military objectives.





In recent months, the Plesetsk Cosmodrome has also been used for other military-related activities, such as the test-firing of the Yars intercontinental ballistic missile in October. This highlights Russia's ongoing efforts to enhance its military capabilities, including those related to space-based assets.





Reuters







