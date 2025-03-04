



IN-SPACe has proposed the formation of a technology consortium aimed at integrating ISRO's advanced sensor technologies into the automotive sector. This initiative seeks to leverage ISRO's high-end sensor technology, which is currently at Technology Readiness Level (TRL-9), to enhance the automotive industry's sensor capabilities, which are currently at TRL-3.





The goal is to bring the auto sector's sensor technology closer to TRL-8, which would significantly improve vehicle safety, performance, and sustainability.





However, a major challenge lies in making these sensors commercially viable for the automotive industry. ISRO's sensors are highly sophisticated but expensive, and their cost needs to be reduced to about a tenth of the current price to make them affordable for car manufacturers.





This requires a different production process that can ensure reliability and robustness while producing in bulk, unlike ISRO's current practice of testing each sensor individually before use in satellites or rockets.





Industry experts believe that if successful, this consortium could not only leapfrog sensor technology but also reduce high import costs and mitigate the impact of changing tariffs.





The automotive industry is still several years away from achieving parity with global standards in sensor technology supply chains. Despite these challenges, the collaboration between ISRO, IN-SPACe, and the automotive sector is seen as a promising step towards innovation and self-reliance in the Indian automotive industry.





Recent workshops and exhibitions, such as those held at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, have showcased ISRO's technologies and initiated strategic dialogues on integrating these technologies into the automotive sector.





