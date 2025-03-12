



Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mauritius on March 11-12, 2025, marked a significant step in strengthening the special bond between India and Mauritius.





As the chief guest at Mauritius's 57th National Day celebrations, PM Modi emphasized the shared cultural and historical ties between the two nations, describing Mauritius as India’s "close maritime neighbour" and an "important partner" in the Indian Ocean region. During his meeting with Mauritian Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, both leaders elevated their partnership to an "Enhanced Strategic Partnership" and signed multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) focusing on water management, shipping information sharing, and currency settlement systems.





PM Modi also announced India’s support for constructing a new Parliament building in Mauritius as a gift from the "Mother of Democracy".





The visit also saw PM Modi unveiling the ambitious "MAHASAGAR" vision—Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions—aimed at fostering trade, sustainable growth, and regional security for the Global South.





He reiterated India’s commitment to being a trusted development partner for Mauritius, highlighting ongoing collaborations in infrastructure, health, digital technology, and artificial intelligence.





PM Modi expressed gratitude for being conferred Mauritius’s highest civilian honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean, reflecting the deep mutual respect between the nations.





The visit underscored India’s strategic focus on maritime security in the Western Indian Ocean region and its broader Vision SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), which was first articulated in Mauritius in 2015.





Both leaders reaffirmed their shared vision for peace, prosperity, and security in the region while celebrating their enduring partnership rooted in trust and shared values.





