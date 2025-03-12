



During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Mauritius, India and Mauritius signed several key Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to enhance bilateral ties, particularly in areas such as currency and shipping. These agreements are part of a broader effort to strengthen strategic and economic relations between the two nations.





The visit, which coincided with Mauritius' 57th National Day celebrations, saw PM Modi as the chief guest, underscoring the close historical and cultural ties between India and Mauritius.





Among the agreements signed, a technical agreement on white shipping will enable the Indian and Mauritian navies to exchange information on commercial shipping, enhancing maritime security and cooperation in the region.





MoUs were signed to combat financial crimes, promote small and medium enterprises, and enhance capacity building.





PM Modi also announced India's commitment to helping build a new Parliament House in Mauritius, symbolising India's role as a development partner.





The visit highlighted the strategic importance of the India-Mauritius partnership, especially in the Indian Ocean region. It marked a significant step in bolstering maritime security, trade, and cultural exchanges between the two nations.





The presence of Indian armed forces and a warship during the celebrations further emphasized India's commitment to its strategic partner in the region.





The agreements and engagements during PM Modi's visit are expected to open a new chapter in India-Mauritius relations, reinforcing economic ties and enhancing security cooperation.





