



Mauritius Prime Minister Navin Chandra Ramgoolam announced during a joint press briefing with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that both leaders have agreed on a Joint Vision Document to elevate their bilateral relationship to an "Enhanced Strategic Partnership."





This agreement underscores the deep cultural and historical ties between the two nations, as well as their shared commitment to economic and social progress. PM Modi, who attended Mauritius's 57th National Day celebrations as the chief guest, emphasized the importance of Mauritius as India's close maritime neighbour and key partner in the Indian Ocean region.





He proposed the 'MAHASAGAR' vision—Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions—to foster trade, capacity building, and mutual security for sustainable development in the Global South.





India and Mauritius signed several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) focusing on water management, shipping information sharing, and currency settlement systems. PM Modi also announced India's support for constructing a new Parliament building in Mauritius, referring to it as a gift from the "Mother of Democracy."





He highlighted Mauritius's role in India's SAGAR vision (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and reaffirmed India's commitment to promoting regional stability and prosperity.





The leaders further discussed collaboration in areas such as infrastructure, housing, digital technology, artificial intelligence, health, and sustainable growth.





PM Modi expressed gratitude for being conferred the 'Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean' by Mauritius, describing their relationship as boundless and based on shared values, trust, and aspirations for a bright future.





