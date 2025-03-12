



Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Mauritius' highest national honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean, during his state visit to the country on March 12, 2025.





The award was presented by Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam during Mauritius' National Day celebrations, where thousands gathered despite heavy rain to witness the event.





PM Modi is the first Indian to receive this prestigious recognition, which has previously been conferred on only five foreign dignitaries, including Nelson Mandela in 1998.





Expressing gratitude, PM Modi dedicated the award to India's 1.4 billion citizens and highlighted its significance as a tribute to the historical and cultural ties between India and Mauritius.





He acknowledged the contributions of Indian-origin Mauritians in shaping Mauritius' vibrant diversity and reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing India-Mauritius relations through strategic partnerships in areas such as infrastructure, digital technology, health, and sustainable development.





During his visit, PM Modi also engaged in discussions with PM Ramgoolam to elevate bilateral relations to an Enhanced Strategic Partnership. The talks covered collaboration in artificial intelligence, capacity building, and sustainable growth.





This marks the 21st international award bestowed upon PM Modi by a foreign nation.





