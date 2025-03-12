



In a significant legal move, a Dhaka court has ordered the seizure of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Dhanmondi residence, 'Sudhasadan,' along with other properties owned by her family members, who are currently in exile in India. The court's directive, issued by Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Zakir Hossain Ghalib, also includes the freezing of 124 bank accounts linked to her family.





These accounts belong to Hasina, her son Sajib Wazed Joy, daughter Saima Wazed Putul, sister Sheikh Rehana, and her children, Tulip Siddique and Radwan Mujib Siddique.





The action was initiated following an application by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), highlighting ongoing tensions between Bangladesh and India. Sheikh Hasina fled to India after being ousted in a student-led movement on August 5, which resulted in over 600 deaths and led to the installation of an interim government under Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus.





The Bangladesh government has lodged protests with India over Hasina's statements from exile, which it claims are inciting instability.





The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has identified significant assets linked to Hasina's family, including Tk 635.14 crore in the frozen bank accounts and properties valued at millions in Bangladesh and abroad.





The court's ruling marks a major escalation in legal actions against Hasina and her family, as Bangladesh continues to seek her return and address allegations of corruption.





ANI







