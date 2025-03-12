



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his two-day visit to Mauritius for the National Day celebrations, emphasised the deep and enduring ties between India and Mauritius, describing the relationship as one with "no boundaries."





At a banquet hosted by Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Modi expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and highlighted the shared history, values, and aspirations that bind the two nations.





He stated that India takes pride in being a trusted development partner of Mauritius, collaborating on key infrastructure, skill development, and human resource projects. Modi also recalled his SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision, underscoring Mauritius' importance as a close maritime neighbour and partner in the Indian Ocean region.





He reiterated India's commitment to promoting the interests of the Global South and praised Mauritius' leadership in strengthening bilateral ties. During the visit, Modi was conferred with Mauritius' highest honour, 'The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean,' reflecting the special bond between the two countries.





ANI







