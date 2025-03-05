



RTX's Collins Aerospace has inaugurated a new Engineering Development and Test Centre (EDTC) in Bangalore, marking a significant investment in India's aerospace sector. The facility, located at the company's North Gate campus, was established with an investment of $25 million, in addition to the $200 million invested by Collins Aerospace in India over the past few years.





This state-of-the-art centre is designed to streamline product development, testing, and certification of aerospace components locally, thereby accelerating the introduction of new technologies to the market.





The EDTC is equipped with comprehensive testing systems capable of simulating harsh aircraft operating conditions, including extreme temperatures, high altitudes, vibration, and electromagnetic interference.





Initially, the facility will support Collins Aerospace's avionics, advanced structures, interiors, and power and control businesses. However, it is planned to expand its services to support all RTX businesses in the future, broadening its role in aerospace and defence applications.





This investment underscores India's strategic importance in the global aerospace supply chain and reinforces Collins Aerospace's commitment to the country. The facility is expected to create highly skilled jobs and bolster the 'Make in India' initiative.





Collins Aerospace is also actively collaborating with Indian entities such as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and is in discussions with the Aeronautical Development Agency for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project. With over 6,000 employees in India, Collins Aerospace continues to strengthen its footprint in the country.





Specific Technologies That Will Be Tested At New EDTC





The new Engineering Development and Test Centre (EDTC) established by Collins Aerospace in Bengaluru will initially focus on testing technologies related to avionics, advanced structures, interiors, and power and control systems. These tests will simulate harsh aircraft operating conditions, including extreme temperatures, high altitudes, intense vibrations, and electromagnetic interference, to ensure compliance with international safety and performance standards.





Over time, the facility is expected to expand its services to support all RTX businesses, encompassing a broader range of aerospace and defence applications. This expansion will allow for shared innovation across the company's diverse product portfolio, which includes landing gear, oxygen systems, seats, evacuation slides, and other aerospace components.





The EDTC will not be limited to testing products developed in India but will also test prototypes developed globally by Collins Aerospace, further enhancing its role in the global aerospace supply chain.





Collins Aerospace Engineering Development And Test Centre (EDTC) Aligns Closely With India's 'Make in India' Initiative





Promoting Domestic Manufacturing: The 'Make in India' initiative aims to boost domestic manufacturing by encouraging companies to produce goods within India. Collins Aerospace's EDTC will support the development and testing of aerospace components locally, contributing to India's manufacturing capabilities and reinforcing the country's position as a global manufacturing hub.





Attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI): 'Make in India' seeks to attract foreign investment to enhance economic growth and job creation. Collins Aerospace's significant investment in India reflects the success of this initiative in attracting FDI, particularly in strategic sectors like aerospace.





Job Creation and Skill Development: The EDTC is expected to create highly skilled jobs, aligning with the initiative's goal of fostering skill development and employment opportunities. This not only benefits the local workforce but also enhances India's competitiveness in the global aerospace industry.





Enhancing Global Competitiveness: The 'Make in India' initiative focuses on enhancing global competitiveness through improved infrastructure and streamlined processes. By establishing a state-of-the-art testing facility, Collins Aerospace is contributing to this objective by ensuring that products developed in India meet international standards, thereby increasing their global marketability.





Support For Strategic Sectors: Aerospace is one of the sectors prioritized under 'Make in India', and Collins Aerospace's investment supports this focus by bolstering India's aerospace manufacturing capabilities and positioning the country as a key player in the global aerospace supply chain.





