



Russia is set to re-enter the Indian Air Force's (IAF) competition to supply medium transport aircraft, offering its IL-276 model as a replacement for the ageing fleet of Soviet-origin AN-32s, reported Manu Pubby of Economic Times.





The IAF, which plans to procure at least 80 aircraft under this program, aims to localize production in collaboration with an Indian partner and secure significant technology transfers.





Russia's renewed interest comes after the earlier joint venture with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to co-develop the IL-276 was abandoned in 2015 due to disagreements over engine specifications and project management.





This time, Russia has addressed a key point of contention by proposing engines equipped with Full Authority Digital Engine Control (FADEC), which enhance operational performance at challenging altitudes. Despite this concession, the IAF reportedly prefers Western or European engines for logistical advantages and higher aircraft availability rates.





The IL-276 is designed for medium airlift capabilities, capable of carrying up to 20 tonnes of cargo or deploying 150 paratroopers.





The IAF's tender, issued in December 2024, outlines requirements for delivery within 36 months of contract signing and emphasizes stage-wise production timelines. While other contenders such as Airbus' C-295 were initially considered, revised IAF requirements have excluded them from the race, intensifying competition among global manufacturers vying for this lucrative contract.





Key Features of The IL-276 Aircraft





The Ilyushin IL-276 is a medium military transport aircraft designed for versatility and efficiency in various operational scenarios. Below are its key features:





The IL-276 can carry up to 20 tons of cargo or accommodate 70 to 150 passengers, including paratroopers or medical evacuation setups with support staff. It also features a powered rear cargo ramp for easy loading and unloading, as well as parachute deployment capabilities.





The aircraft has a maximum speed of 870 km/h (540 mph) and a cruising speed of 800 km/h (500 mph). It offers an operational range of 2,000 km (1,243 miles) with a full payload and a ferry range of up to 7,300 km (4,535 miles). Its service ceiling is 13,100 meters (43,000 feet).





The IL-276 features a high-wing configuration with a T-shaped tail unit for improved aerodynamics and ground clearance. Its fuselage cross-section is similar to the larger IL-76 series but is shorter, enabling compatibility with existing infrastructure for loading and unloading.





The aircraft is powered by two Aviadvigatel PD-14M turbofan engines, each providing 152.98 kN (34,392 lbf) of thrust. These engines are mounted on pylons under the wings.





The cockpit incorporates a modern design with six multifunction LCD displays and two wind-shield indicators. Its avionics system is based on open architecture, allowing for upgrades and enhanced functionality.





Designed to operate from both paved and unpaved runways, the IL-276 is capable of autonomous operations without requiring extensive ground support infrastructure.





These features make the IL-276 suitable for diverse roles such as troop transport, cargo delivery, medical evacuation, and parachute drops.





Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) Contest





The Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) contest for the Indian Air Force (IAF) is gaining momentum as global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are eager to partner with Indian entities to supply the aircraft. The IAF plans to acquire at least 80 MTAs, with the potential for this number to increase, to replace its ageing An-32 fleet. The procurement strategy involves partnering with a foreign manufacturer to produce the aircraft locally in India, ensuring significant technology transfer beyond what was achieved in the C295 transport aircraft deal between Tata and Airbus.





Several major players are vying for the contract. Airbus is considering the A400M for the contest and is currently in discussions to identify local partners. Lockheed Martin is offering the C-130J and has partnered with TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), with plans to potentially set up a manufacturing line in India.





Brazil's Embraer, another strong contender, is proposing its C-390 Millennium in partnership with Mahindra Defence. Embraer has emphasized its commitment to local production, parts manufacturing, and establishing a maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility in India.





The competition highlights the Indian government's emphasis on the "Make in India" initiative, aiming to enhance self-reliance in the aerospace sector. The procurement process is expected to involve deeper technology transfer and localisation compared to previous deals, positioning India as a potential hub for regional MTA demand.





ET News











