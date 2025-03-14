



The India-South Africa Business Conclave 2025, held in Pretoria, marked a significant moment for defence cooperation between the two nations. The event featured discussions on enhancing defence ties through new opportunities and joint ventures.





Key defence companies such as Rheinmetall Denel Munition, SAAB Grintek Defence, and Denel expressed their eagerness to deepen partnerships with India.





Captain Atul Sapahia, India's Defence Attache to South Africa, highlighted the long-standing defence relationship between the two countries, which began with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 2000. This relationship has been strengthened through joint military exercises like the naval Exercise Ibsamar and comprehensive defence training under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme. Over 200 South African personnel have trained in India over the past two decades, further solidifying their bond.





The recent participation of South African companies at Aero India and Indian companies at the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2024 exhibition in Pretoria underscored the growing cooperation across multiple domains, particularly within the BRICS alliance.





SAAB Grintek Defence has been a pivotal player in advancing defence industrial partnerships. With a history of collaboration dating back to the late 1990s, SAAB has supplied its Integrated Defensive Aids Suite for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) helicopters. Recently, SAAB and HAL signed an MoU for local production of SAAB's LWS-310 laser warning system for ground vehicles. SAAB's new factory in India is expected to commence operations within a year, marking a significant step in their joint ventures and production transfers across naval, maritime, and land systems.





Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) also highlighted its successful joint venture between Germany and South Africa, leading in artillery production and employing thousands directly and indirectly. Given India's significant artillery needs, RDM is keen to explore further collaboration with the Indian defence sector.





Denel, after overcoming past challenges, is now focused on sharing knowledge, technology transfer, and joint initiatives with India, particularly in artillery, missiles, and UAVs.





Captain Sapahia noted India's shift from being a major defence importer to pursuing self-reliance through strategic partnerships. The Indian Air Force's plans to expand its fleet of HAL Light Combat Aircraft TEJAS to over 100 aircraft in the coming decade will require international partnerships to boost production capacity. On the naval front, there are opportunities for collaboration in shipbuilding and repair, with the Indian Navy considering South African shipyards for servicing its vessels. Existing cooperation agreements with Kenya and proposed MoUs with South Africa aim to facilitate rapid emergency repairs.





The conclave reiterated that a unified approach to defence industrial cooperation, training, and technology sharing can drive the development of more robust and self-reliant military capabilities in both India and South Africa, benefiting the wider region.





