



Former DRDO Chairman and Aeronautical Society of India President Dr. G Satheesh Reddy recently met with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the State Secretariat in Vijayawada to discuss industrial growth in Andhra Pradesh. During the meeting, Reddy presented a plan to establish defence sector industries across various regions in the state, aiming to support 50 aspiring entrepreneurs.





He sought state government assistance for the initiative and received a positive response from Naidu, who assured swift approvals, essential infrastructure, and land allocations to facilitate the industrial setups. The Chief Minister reiterated the government's commitment to creating an investment-friendly environment, which aligns with the national push for indigenous defence and aerospace production.





Earlier, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath had announced plans to bring defence aerospace manufacturing industries to the capital region to boost industrial growth.





Sivanath chaired a meeting with AP MSME Industries Association members, where Reddy was the chief guest. Reddy commended Sivanath's efforts and addressed queries from industrialists, emphasizing the need for ongoing collaboration and further discussions to shape the region's industrial zone.





Reddy highlighted the potential of Vijayawada and Amaravati for defence and aerospace industries, noting that site surveys for industrial development are underway. He found the inputs from industrialists valuable and advocated for more such meetings to foster industrial progress. Kesineni Sivanath pledged to act on Reddy's advice and plans to discuss modernizing engineering courses with Minister Lokesh, incorporating insights from Eftronics CEO Ramakrishna.





This initiative is part of broader efforts by the Andhra Pradesh government to enhance industrial development and create a favourable investment climate. The State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) has recently approved investment proposals worth ₹1,21,656 crore across various sectors, expected to generate over 80,000 jobs.





Agencies







