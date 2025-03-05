



The TEJAS MK-2 incorporates several radar-absorbing materials and design features to reduce its Radar Cross-Section (RCS).





While specific details on the exact composition of these materials are classified, here are some key technologies used:





TEJAS MK-2 has only one-fourth of the frontal Radar Cross-Section (RCS) compared to the TEJAS MK-1. it is known that the TEJAS MK-2 incorporates several RCS reduction measures to enhance its stealth capabilities, including improved aerodynamics and radar-absorbing materials.





Radar-Absorbent Materials





The TEJAS MK-2 includes multiple RCS reduction measures, aiming for a degree of frontal stealth. This involves advanced materials and coatings similar to those developed for other Indian projects like AMCA.





Polyurethane-Based Radar Absorbing Paint has been developed by DRDO's Defence Laboratory, Jodhpur, It uses magnetic functional filler material for maximum radar absorption.





ADRISHYA-RAM Paint is developed by CSIR-NAL, this paint is made from indigenously synthesized raw materials. It achieves an absorption rate of 75-90%, particularly effective in the X-band frequency range (8-12 GHz). It is versatile as it provides application on both aluminium alloy and carbon fibre reinforced polymer substrates.





The paint offers excellent weathering resistance and can withstand low and high temperatures. It exhibits more than 90% microwave absorption. The paint can be applied easily using a spray gun on complex objects.





The TEJAS MK-2 features composites making up its skin, which contribute to RCS reduction by minimising reflections.





Twisted Air Intake Ducts help hide engine blades from radar detection by deflecting radar waves away from them.





Wing and canard edge alignment reduces drag and friction heat while also aiding in RF deflection, contributing to overall RCS reduction.





These measures collectively aim for a "semi-stealth" capability without classifying it as a full stealth aircraft.





These technologies highlight India's advancements in developing indigenous stealth-enhancing solutions for its military aircraft. However, specific formulations or applications for the fighter jet program are not classified and not available in the public domain.





IDN







