



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India has reiterated its longstanding position that any engagement or dialogue with Pakistan must be strictly bilateral, explicitly ruling out third-party mediation or involvement.





During the weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that the scope of any bilateral discussions, particularly in relation to Jammu and Kashmir, would be limited to the "vacation of illegally occupied Indian territory by Pakistan."





He further underscored that India’s approach to talks with Pakistan remains unchanged, asserting that "talks and terror don't go together," thereby linking the resumption of dialogue to Pakistan’s cessation of support for cross-border terrorism.





Jaiswal also highlighted India’s openness to discussing the extradition of individuals identified as terrorists, whose names were previously shared with Pakistan. This indicates India’s willingness to cooperate on specific security concerns, provided Pakistan takes credible action against terrorism.





On the issue of the Indus Waters Treaty, Jaiswal stated that its implementation would remain suspended until Pakistan "credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism," signalling a hardening of India’s stance in response to ongoing security threats.





Addressing recent international developments, Jaiswal declined to comment further on US President Donald Trump’s claim of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, maintaining that India’s official position had already been clarified in previous briefings. India has consistently rejected any external mediation, particularly on sensitive issues such as Jammu and Kashmir, and insists that all matters must be resolved bilaterally.





On the India-China front, Jaiswal referred to a recent conversation between India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, where India reiterated its firm opposition to cross-border terrorism originating from Pakistan. He reminded that mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity are foundational to India-China relations, suggesting that India is keen on maintaining a principled and consistent approach in its diplomatic engagements.





The backdrop to these statements is the recent escalation and subsequent cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan, following India’s 'Operation Sindoor'—a retaliatory military operation targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam.





The operation led to intense cross-border clashes, including drone attacks and shelling. While US President Trump publicly claimed credit for brokering a ceasefire, India promptly refuted these assertions, reaffirming its position that any understanding or agreement with Pakistan is a result of direct, bilateral engagement, not external mediation.





The MEA’s statements reflect India’s firm and consistent diplomatic stance: all engagement with Pakistan must be bilateral, conditional on the cessation of terrorism, and exclude third-party involvement.





India remains open to cooperation on specific security issues but maintains a tough posture on broader strategic and territorial matters, especially concerning Jammu and Kashmir. The government’s approach underscores its commitment to sovereignty, security, and principled diplomacy in the region.





Based On ANI Report







