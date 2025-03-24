



Brendan Lynch, the Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia, is scheduled to visit India from March 25 to March 29, 2025.





This visit comes at a critical time as it precedes the implementation of reciprocal tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump, which are set to take effect on April 2.





Lynch will lead a delegation of US officials to engage in discussions with Indian counterparts, including Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, focusing on trade and tariff issues between the two nations.





The US Embassy in Delhi has emphasised that this visit underscores the United States' commitment to fostering a balanced and productive trade relationship with India.





The discussions aim to establish a framework for a comprehensive bilateral trade agreement that addresses various trade barriers and market access concerns.





The ongoing negotiations are part of broader efforts to enhance trade ties, particularly following recent high-level meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump.





As both countries prepare for potential tariff changes, Lynch's visit is expected to provide clarity on India's stance regarding these tariffs and possible exemptions.





The outcome of these talks could significantly influence the future of US-India trade relations amid rising global trade tensions.





