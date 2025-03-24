



India's ambitious plans for a space station, named the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS), are taking shape with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) targeting the launch of its first module, BAS-1, by 2028.





This initial module will weigh approximately 52 tons and will serve as a test bed for essential technologies, including life support systems and crew quarters, facilitating extended stays in microgravity.





Although the first module will initially be uncrewed, it is designed to accommodate future crewed missions following successful test operations. The overall goal is to have a fully operational space station with five modules by 2035, which will include a base, core, science lab, and a common working module.





The development of the BAS will occur in phases, supported by four precursor missions aimed at demonstrating various technologies necessary for its operation.





One of these missions will focus on space docking capabilities, critical for integrating with existing space stations using the International Docking System Standard (IDSS). While ISRO plans to source some docking technology from international partners, it is also developing an indigenous system known as the Bhartiya Docking System.





The initiative aligns with India's broader objectives in human spaceflight and scientific research, enhancing contributions to fields such as human health, physical sciences, and space biotechnology.





The Gaganyaan program, which includes planned crewed missions to further test these technologies, serves as a precursor to the BAS project. With significant investments and a clear roadmap outlined by ISRO officials, India is positioning itself among the select nations capable of operating a space station in low Earth orbit.





ISRO News







