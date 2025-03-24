



Amit Gupta, the region head for Tech Mahindra in Qatar and Kuwait, has been detained by Qatari State Security since January 1, 2025, on charges related to possible data theft. His family asserts that he is innocent and has been wrongfully accused.





The Indian Embassy in Doha is actively involved, providing "all possible assistance" and maintaining regular communication with Gupta's family, his lawyer, and Qatari authorities.





Gupta, originally from Vadodara, Gujarat, moved to Qatar in 2013 and has been working with Tech Mahindra for over a decade. His detention marks the second incident involving Indian nationals in Qatar since 2022, when eight former Indian Navy personnel were detained on espionage charges.





The Indian government has been alerted to the situation, with Gupta's wife appealing to the Prime Minister's Office for intervention and his father reaching out to Anand Mahindra for support.





Despite efforts from Gupta's family, including a visit from his mother who met with the Indian ambassador in Qatar, there has been no positive development regarding his case.





The embassy continues to follow the situation closely but has not disclosed specific details about the charges against him or the ongoing investigation.





