



The United States has reiterated its expectations for Bangladesh to adhere to human rights standards and treat its citizens fairly. This statement was made by US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce during a press briefing, where she addressed concerns regarding warnings from the Bangladesh Army Chief about potential Islamist extremist attacks.





Bruce emphasised that the US expects all nations, including Bangladesh, to uphold human rights and be responsive to the needs of their citizens, describing this commitment as a "north star" for diplomatic relations.





Bruce's remarks come in the wake of increasing violence against minority communities in Bangladesh, which she condemned. She highlighted the importance of addressing violence and intolerance directed at these groups and welcomed measures taken by Bangladesh's interim government aimed at ensuring safety and security for all citizens.





The US has been monitoring the situation closely and continues to advocate for basic human rights and dignities to be respected in Bangladesh.





The interim government of Bangladesh has expressed concern over criticisms from US officials, including Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, describing her comments as misleading and damaging to the country's reputation.





In response, the US State Department has stressed the need for reductions in violence and a commitment to human rights as essential components of governance in Bangladesh, particularly in light of upcoming elections expected between late 2025 and early 2026.





ANI







