



A massive search operation to locate infiltrating terrorists has entered its third day in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. The operation, which began on Sunday evening in the Hiranagar sector, was initiated following an encounter between security forces and terrorists who were hiding in a nursery.





Led by Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, the operation has involved joint efforts from the police, army commandos, and specialised units equipped with heavy weapons, drones, and sniffer dogs.





On Tuesday morning, as security forces advanced deeper into the cordoned area, they reported hearing gunfire, which officials later described as speculative firing triggered by suspicious movements.





The terrorists had previously opened fire on the police party, resulting in a fierce gunfight that lasted over thirty minutes. Despite the intensity of the exchange, there have been no reports of casualties among the security personnel.





The search operation was prompted by intelligence indicating that the terrorists were sheltering in a local enclosure known as a 'dhok' within the nursery located approximately five kilometers from the International Border with Pakistan. Reinforcements were quickly dispatched to assist in the manhunt for the terrorists, who are believed to have crossed into India on Saturday through either a ravine route or a newly dug tunnel.





Throughout the night, the area remained under tight security as search teams scoured the vicinity. They discovered several items left behind by the fleeing terrorists, including loaded magazines for M4 carbines, grenades, and various supplies. Local villagers have shown support for security forces by providing food and assistance at the outer cordon. The ongoing operation underscores the heightened vigilance and security measures in place to combat terrorism in this volatile region.





Agencies







