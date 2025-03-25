



Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that separatism has become history in Kashmir and that he welcomes the decision of two organisations severing ties with Hurriyat.





Amit Shah, in a post on X, said that the unifying policies of the Modi government have tossed separatism out of J&K.





“Two organisations associated with the Hurriyat have announced the severing of all ties with separatism. I welcome this step towards strengthening Bharat’s unity and urge all such groups to come forward and shed separatism once and for all,” he said.





He added that it is a big victory for PM Modi’s vision of building a developed, peaceful and unified Bharat.





Agencies







