India has strongly condemned Pakistan's remarks regarding Jammu and Kashmir during a recent United Nations Security Council (UNSC) debate, asserting that Pakistan continues to illegally occupy the territory and must vacate it. India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, made these statements on March 25, 2025, during an open debate focused on UN peace operations.





Harish emphasised that "Jammu and Kashmir was, is, and will always be an integral part of India," and criticised Pakistan for its "unwarranted remarks" about the region. He stated that such comments do not validate Pakistan's claims nor justify its involvement in cross-border terrorism. Harish advised Pakistan against diverting attention from the UNSC's agenda with its "parochial and divisive" narrative, asserting that India would refrain from providing a more detailed response at this time.





The tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated since India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status by abrogating Article 370 of the Constitution in August 2019, which resulted in the region being divided into two Union Territories. Despite these ongoing disputes, India has expressed a desire for normal relations with Pakistan, contingent upon an environment free from terrorism and hostility.





In response to India's statements, a Pakistani delegate reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed territory and called for the UNSC to ensure the implementation of its own resolutions regarding the region. This exchange highlights the persistent and complex nature of the Kashmir issue on international platforms.





HT News







