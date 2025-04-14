



The Razor Crest MK-1, developed by Bangalore-based space start-up EtherealX, is poised to revolutionise the global space industry as one of the most powerful and efficient medium-lift reusable launch vehicles.





Equipped with nine Stallion engines (pictured above), each producing an impressive 925 kilonewtons (kN) of thrust, the Razor Crest MK-1 boasts a total thrust capacity that positions it among the most advanced rockets globally.





This cutting-edge vehicle can carry payloads of up to 24.8 tons to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in its expendable configuration, 22.8 tons in a partially reusable setup, and 8 tons in a fully reusable mode. Additionally, it is capable of delivering payloads to Geostationary Transfer Orbit (10.8 tons) and Lunar Orbit (6.8 tons), showcasing its versatility and technological prowess.





The Stallion engine, powered by RP-1/LOX in a closed gas generator cycle, is designed for high efficiency in both atmospheric and vacuum conditions. This innovation enables significant cost reductions by ensuring reusability without compromising performance. EtherealX’s focus on reusability aims to lower launch costs by as much as 45% compared to global averages, making space more accessible for commercial and scientific endeavours.





Founded in 2022 by Manu J Nair (CEO), Shubhayu Sardar (COO), and Prashant Sharma (CTO), EtherealX draws inspiration from SpaceX's Falcon 9 but introduces advancements tailored for the Indian and global markets.





The Razor Crest MK-1 is expected to serve as India's workhorse for satellite launches, in-space services, and human spaceflight programs. It marks a pivotal step in India’s ambition to become a leader in space exploration.





EtherealX has garnered significant attention and funding, including $5 million in seed investments to advance its reusable rocket technology. The company is actively working on completing test facilities and qualifying engines for full-scale operations. With its innovative approach, EtherealX is not only redefining launch vehicle standards but also contributing to the democratization of space access on a global scale.





