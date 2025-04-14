



The SARAS MK-2, an upgraded version of India’s indigenous civilian aircraft, is expected to conduct its first test flight in December 2027, according to Abhay Pashilkar, Director of CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR-NAL).





This 19-seater aircraft aims to serve various roles, including regional passenger transport, chartered services, and air ambulances. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has expressed interest in acquiring 15 units for official transport and potentially other uses.





If proven dependable, the aircraft could play a significant role in connecting towns and cities lacking large airports under the UDAN regional connectivity scheme.





The SARAS MK-2 builds on the earlier 14-seater SARAS prototype developed by CSIR-NAL, which first flew in 2004. However, the project faced setbacks after a fatal crash in 2009 during testing. It was revived in 2016 with significant redesigns, including repositioned engines and modified wings.





The MK-2 features twin turboprop engines, a high-wing configuration for improved performance, and advanced avionics sourced from Genesis and Paras Defence. NAL has also developed several systems in-house, such as brake management and environmental control.





Manufacturing will involve Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for certain components, while metallic parts will be outsourced to private vendors. Two prototypes are planned to accelerate certification processes.





The plane’s design allows operations from semi-prepared airfields and high-altitude regions with low fuel consumption and noise levels. It is expected to have a maximum range of 2,450 kilometres with seven passengers and a cruising speed of 500 km/h.





Delays in the project have been attributed to regulatory compliance requirements and challenges in sourcing certified pilots.





Earlier projections had aimed for a first flight by 2024-25, but these timelines have been pushed back due to material procurement and design finalisation issues.





Once operational, the SARAS MK-2 could serve multiple applications such as disaster management, border patrol, aerial surveys, and community services, marking a significant milestone in Indian civil aviation.





Agencies







