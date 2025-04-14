



The Indian Air Force's Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) program represents one of the most significant defence procurement initiatives for India, aimed at addressing critical capability gaps and bolstering national security in an increasingly complex regional environment. This comprehensive analysis examines the current status of the MRFA program, its strategic importance, and potential pathways forward that balance foreign acquisition with indigenous manufacturing capabilities.





Current Status And Evolution of The MRFA Program





The MRFA program, originally known as MMRCA 2.0 (Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft), represents a substantial defence procurement initiative valued at approximately $20 billion for 114 advanced fighter jets.





This program emerged following the truncated acquisition of 36 Rafale fighters under a government-to-government deal with France, which fell significantly short of the Indian Air Force's (IAF) broader requirements. The IAF plans to induct these aircraft in six squadrons through a phased approach to modernise its ageing fleet and address capability shortfalls.





In April 2019, the Indian Air Force issued a Request for Information (RFI), marking the formal commencement of this major procurement program. Eight Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) responded to this initial tender: Lockheed Martin with the F-21 (a specialised variant of the F-16), Boeing with both the F/A-18 Super Hornet and F-15EX Eagle-II, Dassault with the Rafale, SAAB offering the Gripen JAS-39-E/F, the Russian contenders MiG-35 and Su-35, and the Eurofighter Typhoon. Each aircraft brings distinct capabilities and strategic advantages to address India's complex security environment.





The program is being "progressed" under India's "Make in India" framework, according to government statements to a parliamentary standing committee. This approach mirrors the strategy employed for the C295 military transport aircraft program, which balances off-the-shelf acquisition with domestic manufacturing components. Despite the program's strategic importance, it has yet to receive the crucial Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) clearance, which would pave the way for the Cabinet Committee on Security's approval and issuance of formal Request for Proposals.





Squadron Strength Concerns And Operational Readiness





The MRFA procurement assumes particular urgency when considering the IAF's current squadron strength. Against an authorised strength of 42 fighter squadrons deemed necessary to effectively counter a two-front threat scenario, the IAF currently maintains approximately 31 squadrons. This represents a significant capability gap that continues to widen as older platforms like the MiG-21, MiG-27, and Jaguar aircraft approach the end of their operational service life.





Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari highlighted this concern in December 2022, warning that the shortage of fighter squadrons must be addressed on priority "to retain our combat edge". This statement came amidst increasing concerns about China's military build-up along the Line of Actual Control, including the enhancement of air bases in Tibet and deployment of advanced fighter jets and drones since May 2020.





Strategic Importance of The MRFA Program





The MRFA program holds immense strategic significance for India's defence capabilities, particularly in the context of evolving regional security dynamics. Most recently, on April 13, 2025, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh emphasised that both the MRFA and indigenous TEJAS MK-2 programs are critical for the IAF's modernisation and combat readiness. The Air Chief Marshal stated, "The Multi Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) is needed along with the TEJAS MK-2 program," underscoring that if both programs proceed according to established timelines, the IAF's capability development would remain on track.





The strategic importance of the MRFA acquisition is further amplified by the recent approval of a ₹64,000 crore (approximately $7.7 billion) deal for 26 Rafale-Marine jets for naval operations from the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. This development, approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security in April 2025, has significant implications for the MRFA procurement, as it potentially positions the Rafale as the frontrunner for the larger IAF contract.





Balancing Foreign Acquisition With Indigenous Development





A critical dimension of the MRFA program involves balancing immediate operational needs through foreign acquisition while simultaneously advancing India's indigenous aerospace capabilities. The parliamentary standing committee, headed by BJP MP Jual Oram, recommended that the government should consider buying fifth-generation fighter aircraft "over the counter" without "losing time" if the MRFA project faces delays similar to previous indigenous programs.





This recommendation reflects broader concerns about delays in India's domestic aerospace manufacturing ecosystem, including the extended timelines for delivering the initial 40 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) and the protracted development of the indigenous Kaveri jet engine. These experiences have created a pragmatic recognition that while indigenous development remains a strategic priority, India's immediate security environment may necessitate expedited foreign acquisitions in certain cases.





The Rafale Factor And Potential Synergies





The recent acquisition of 26 Rafale-Marine fighters for naval operations introduces significant potential for operational and logistical synergies with the existing IAF Rafale fleet. This procurement decision demonstrates a strategic approach to platform commonality, as it avoids introducing an entirely new aircraft type with associated logistics and maintenance challenges.





The Rafale-Marine jets, designed for maritime strike, air defence, and reconnaissance missions, share substantial commonality with the IAF's existing 36 Rafale fighters deployed at Ambala and Hasimara airbases. This commonality creates opportunities for unified training regimens, shared maintenance facilities, and consolidated spare parts inventories, potentially yielding significant cost savings and operational efficiencies.





If the Rafale is ultimately selected for the MRFA program, this synergy would be substantially magnified. A combined fleet of over 140 Rafale variants (36 existing IAF Rafales, 26 Naval Rafale-Marines, and 114 potential MRFA Rafales) would create a compelling case for comprehensive domestic manufacturing and maintenance infrastructure. This scale would potentially justify Dassault establishing manufacturing operations in India, particularly given that its French production facilities are reportedly operating at capacity with existing orders.





Make In India For The World: A Transformative Opportunity





The scale of the MRFA program, particularly if consolidated around a single platform like the Rafale, presents a transformative opportunity for India's aerospace manufacturing sector. Following models like the C295 program, a joint venture manufacturing facility could be established in partnership with India's private sector, creating a production hub not just for domestic requirements but potentially for global export markets.





Such an approach would align with the "Make in India for the World" vision, transferring advanced manufacturing technologies and processes to India's industrial base. This would particularly benefit the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, which forms the backbone of India's industrial ecosystem. The creation of high-skilled jobs, development of advanced manufacturing capabilities, and establishment of robust aerospace supply chains would yield benefits extending far beyond the immediate military requirements.





Furthermore, the contract could potentially be linked to critical aerospace technology transfers, particularly in areas like aero-engine development where India has historically faced challenges. While complete technology transfer might require additional contractual arrangements and investments, the scale of the combined naval and air force procurement creates substantial leverage for meaningful technology acquisition in critical domains.





Integration With Indigenous Fighter Programs





A key consideration for the MRFA program is its relationship with India's indigenous fighter development initiatives, particularly the TEJAS MK-2 and Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). The Air Chief Marshal has emphasised that the MRFA and TEJAS MK-2 programs are complementary rather than competitive, with both being essential to meeting the IAF's overall requirements.





The TEJAS MK-2, slated to begin production by 2028 according to current projections, represents a major advancement in India's indigenous fighter capabilities. With plans to induct at least 120 TEJAS MK-2 aircraft, this platform will form a substantial portion of the IAF's future combat fleet alongside the potential 114 MRFA fighters. Together, these platforms would gradually replace aging MiG-21, MiG-27, and Jaguar fighters, with eventual replacement of MiG-29 and Mirage-2000H jets as well.





Some strategic analysts have suggested that India could potentially streamline its indigenous fighter development, focusing resources on the TEJAS MK-1A and AMCA while discontinuing the TEJAS MK-2. Such rationalisation could concentrate research and development efforts on the most promising platforms while meeting immediate operational requirements through the MRFA acquisition. However, the Air Chief Marshal's recent statements indicate that both MRFA and TEJAS MK-2 remain integral to the IAF's modernisation strategy.





Conclusion





The Indian Air Force's MRFA program represents a critical inflection point in India's defence modernisation journey. With squadron strength significantly below authorised levels and regional security challenges intensifying, the timely procurement of advanced multi-role fighters has become an operational imperative. The recent acquisition of Rafale-Marine fighters for naval operations potentially creates strategic synergies that could influence the MRFA decision.





The program offers a unique opportunity to balance immediate security requirements with long-term industrial development through meaningful technology transfer and manufacturing localisation. By pursuing a "Make in India for the World" approach, particularly if consolidated around a single platform like the Rafale, India could establish itself as a significant global aerospace manufacturing hub while addressing its critical defence needs.





However, decisive action is required to move the program forward. The pending Acceptance of Necessity clearance, followed by issuance of formal Request for Proposals, represents essential next steps in translating strategic intent into operational capability. As regional security dynamics continue to evolve and older platforms approach retirement, the window for optimal decision-making is narrowing. The Indian government's approach to this procurement will significantly influence not only the IAF's combat capability but also the trajectory of India's broader aerospace manufacturing ambitions for decades to come.





IDN







