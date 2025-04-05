



Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a comprehensive address at the 6th BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, emphasizing the organisation's role as a vital bridge between South and Southeast Asia. He highlighted BIMSTEC's growing importance in fostering regional connectivity, cooperation, and shared prosperity. Key points from his speech include:





PM Modi praised the adoption of this strategic roadmap, which aims to build a prosperous, secure, and inclusive Bay of Bengal region. He acknowledged Thailand's effective leadership over the past three years.





Modi proposed integrating India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with BIMSTEC payment systems to boost trade, industry, and tourism. He also suggested establishing a BIMSTEC Chamber of Commerce and conducting feasibility studies for trade in local currencies.





India proposed hosting a BIMSTEC Centre of Excellence for Disaster Management and a Centre for cancer care training. A new Centre of Excellence for traditional medicine research was also announced.





Modi proposed creating a Centre of Excellence for agriculture research and collaboration on nano-satellite development and remote sensing data usage.





The "BODHI" initiative was launched to train 300 young individuals annually from member countries. Scholarships at Indian institutions like Nalanda University and the Forestry Research Institute will be expanded.





India will host the inaugural BIMSTEC Traditional Music Festival, Young Leaders' Summit, Hackathon, and Athletics Meet. Looking ahead to 2027, India plans to host the first BIMSTEC Games.





PM Modi underscored BIMSTEC's potential as a model for inclusive development and collective security, aligning with India's vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas." He welcomed Bangladesh as the incoming Chair of BIMSTEC and expressed confidence in continued regional solidarity and cooperation.





ANI







