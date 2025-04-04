



South Korea's Hanwha has secured a $253 million contract to supply India with a second batch of 100 K9 Vajra-T self-propelled howitzers, significantly expanding India's artillery capabilities while deepening defence ties between the two nations.





The new agreement, announced on April 3, 2025, builds upon the successful delivery of the first 100-unit order completed in 2021 and reinforces India's commitment to defence manufacturing self-reliance with increased local production requirements.





Contract Details And Manufacturing Partnership





The latest $253 million contract was formally signed at the South Korean embassy in New Delhi, marking a significant milestone in the growing defence partnership between South Korea and India. This agreement represents the second major procurement of the K9 Vajra-T platform, following the initial 2017 contract that delivered 100 units to the Indian Army ahead of schedule.





Hanwha's CEO and President Jae-il Son emphasised the significance of this follow-up order, stating: "This follow-up order reflects the deepening defence partnership between Korea and India. We will continue to be a trusted, reliable partner for India's defence capabilities in the years ahead, supporting India's vision for defence manufacturing self-reliance". The procurement aligns with India's strategic defence modernisation priorities while strengthening bilateral ties with South Korea, a relationship that was elevated to a "Special Strategic Partnership" in 2015.





A noteworthy aspect of this new contract is the increased commitment to indigenous manufacturing. While the first batch of K9 Vajra-T howitzers utilised more than 50% local materials and parts, the new agreement aims to increase this to 60%. This enhancement reflects India's continued push toward greater self-reliance in defence production through its "Make-in-India" and "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" initiatives.





Manufacturing Infrastructure And Localisation





The manufacturing will take place at Larsen & Toubro's Armoured Systems Complex in Hazira, Gujarat, a state-of-the-art facility inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2019. This facility has played a crucial role in developing India's capabilities to produce advanced armoured and artillery platforms. The complex operates within an integrated industrial ecosystem comprising numerous MSME partners, fostering a robust domestic defence manufacturing base.





The initial production run demonstrated L&T's capacity to deliver complex defence systems, with the first batch completed ahead of schedule and performing exceptionally well since induction. The production of these sophisticated platforms involves local manufacturing of over 13,000 types of components per gun system through a supply chain of approximately 1,000 industrial partners, with about 150 of them based in Gujarat.





Technical Specifications And Battlefield Capabilities





The K9 Vajra-T is a 155 mm, 52-calibre tracked self-propelled artillery platform specifically adapted from the South Korean K9 Thunder to meet the Indian Army's operational requirements across diverse terrains including deserts, plains, and high-altitude regions. This customisation enhances the platform's versatility and effectiveness within India's varied geographical landscape.





The howitzer system delivers impressive firepower, capable of hitting targets at distances exceeding 25 kilometres, significantly strengthening the artillery component of India's armed forces. Its cross-country mobility enables precise, deep strikes across challenging terrains, making it a versatile asset for the Indian Army's operational needs.





The platform emerged as the preferred choice for India after outperforming competitors in rigorous field evaluations. In 2015, the K9 Vajra-T was selected over Russia's 2S19 MSTA howitzer following comprehensive army trials conducted in 2013 and 2014. This selection process validated the system's superior performance and suitability for India's specific defence requirements.





The K9 is powered by a German 1,000 hp MTU MT 881 Ka-500 V8 water-cooled diesel engine and driven by a fully automatic US-origin Allison transmission.





Strategic Implications For India-South Korea Defence Relations





The procurement of additional K9 Vajra-T howitzers signifies more than just an expansion of India's artillery capabilities. It represents a deepening strategic partnership between India and South Korea in the defence sector. Defence cooperation between the two nations "has expanded significantly in recent years, encompassing various domains including land systems, aerospace, and maritime technologies," according to Hanwha.





This collaboration extends beyond the current artillery procurement. Hanwha has expressed commitment to "expanding its partnership with India beyond the K9 Vajra program," potentially including air defence systems and other advanced military technologies. One such system under consideration is the Hanwha product called Hybrid BiHo, reportedly still being evaluated by India's acquisition system.





Alignment With India's Defence Self-Reliance Vision





The project aligns perfectly with India's strategic objective of achieving greater self-reliance in defence manufacturing. As L&T Precision Engineering & Systems Senior VP and Head Arun Ramchandani stated: "We are focussed on helping build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat and making India's defence forces self-reliant with indigenously manufactured equipment".





This focus on self-reliance includes not just assembly but the development of advanced technological capabilities within India's defence industrial base. The knowledge transfer and skill development associated with this project contribute significantly to building domestic expertise in complex defence systems manufacturing.





Future Prospects And Development Potential





Hanwha has expressed its commitment to maintaining and expanding its partnership with India in coming years. With the successful implementation of the first batch and the commencement of the second, possibilities for future collaboration appear promising. The increasing indigenisation percentage also suggests growing confidence in India's domestic manufacturing capabilities.





The project is expected to create significant employment opportunities, with more than 0.9 million man-days of employment projected over four years. This economic dimension adds another layer of strategic value to the procurement, aligning defence modernisation with industrial development and job creation.





Conclusion





The new contract for 100 additional K9 Vajra-T self-propelled howitzers represents a significant enhancement of India's artillery capabilities while demonstrating the strength of the India-South Korea defence partnership. With increased local manufacturing requirements, the procurement aligns with India's vision for greater self-reliance in defence production.





As this platform joins India's existing arsenal, it will contribute to a more robust and versatile artillery force capable of operating effectively across India's diverse geographical terrain. The continued collaboration between Hanwha and Larsen & Toubro exemplifies the type of international defence partnership that combines technology transfer with indigenous manufacturing capability development, potentially serving as a model for future defence acquisitions.





This procurement reflects not just a transaction but an evolving strategic relationship between South Korea and India that spans multiple defence domains and technologies. As both the howitzers and the partnership continue to develop, they will likely play an important role in India's broader defence modernisation efforts and strategic posture in the region.





