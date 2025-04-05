



Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Friday, April 4, 2025, for a three-day visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between India and Sri Lanka. Upon his arrival, he was warmly welcomed by six top Sri Lankan ministers at the airport, despite the rain.





The ministers included Vijitha Herath (Foreign Affairs), Nalinda Jayatissa (Health and Mass Media), Anil Jayantha (Labour), Ramalingam Chandrasekar (Fisheries), Saroja Savithri Paulraj (Women and Child Affairs), and Chrishantha Abeysena (Science and Technology).





PM Modi's visit follows his participation in the sixth BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand, where he engaged in bilateral meetings with various leaders, including Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.





In Sri Lanka, he is scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on April 5, focusing on enhancing cooperation in defence, energy security, digitalisation, and trade. The visit marks his fourth to Sri Lanka since 2015 and his first since the election of President Dissanayake.





During his stay, PM Modi will also travel to Anuradhapura to inaugurate development projects supported by Indian financial assistance and visit the Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi temple.





His visit comes at a time when Sri Lanka is recovering from economic challenges, having received significant financial aid from India in the past.





The Indian diaspora in Sri Lanka expressed enthusiasm about the visit, highlighting India's growing global influence under PM Modi's leadership.





ANI







