



Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney attended the Ram Navami celebrations at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto, marking his first visit to the temple. Ram Navami, which concludes the nine-day Navratri festival, celebrates the birth of Lord Ram.





Carney expressed his appreciation for the Hindu community's traditions and culture in a post on X, saying, "Thank you for sharing your traditions and culture with me. Happy Ram Navami!" Cabinet Minister Anita Anand also shared pictures of the visit and extended her wishes for the festival.





Carney's visit comes ahead of Canada's federal elections on April 28, sparking discussions about Hindu representation in Canadian politics. The Hindu Canadian Foundation highlighted challenges faced by the community, including underrepresentation and rising anti-Hindu sentiment fuelled by separatist groups.





The organisation stressed the need for government action to address these issues, noting that despite their contributions and success in Canada, Hindus often maintain a low political profile.





ANI







