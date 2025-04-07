



During the first quarter of 2025, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in Pakistan witnessed a surge in terrorist attacks, claiming 152 lives and injuring 302 others, according to a report by KP Police. Among the deceased, civilians were the most affected, with 45 fatalities and 127 injuries reported between January and March.





The police force lost 37 personnel, while 46 others sustained injuries. Additionally, the Frontier Corps (FC) suffered 34 fatalities and 43 injuries during this period.





In response to these attacks, security forces killed 16 militants attempting to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in North Waziristan's Hassan Khel area on April 5-6. The military's media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), stated that the troops engaged the infiltrators effectively, killing eight terrorists and injuring four after an intense exchange of fire.





The Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) reported a significant rise in militant activity across the country in January 2025, with a 42% increase compared to December 2024. Nationwide, there were at least 74 militant attacks resulting in 91 deaths, including 35 security personnel, 20 civilians, and 36 militants. Additionally, 117 people were injured—53 security personnel, 54 civilians, and 10 militants. KP remained the most affected province, followed by Balochistan. In KP's settled districts alone, militants carried out 27 attacks leading to 19 fatalities—11 security personnel, six civilians, and two militants.





