



The Indian Army's Field Hospital in Mandalay, Myanmar, deployed under Operation Brahma, has emerged as a critical lifeline for earthquake victims following the devastating 7.7-magnitude disaster on March 28, 2025.





Over six days of operation, the hospital has treated 859 patients, performed more than 20 life-saving major surgeries, conducted over 3,000 laboratory investigations, and completed over 300 X-ray procedures under challenging conditions.





On April 6 alone, the hospital treated 141 patients, admitted 44, and discharged six after recovery. Medical teams carried out 33 minor surgeries and one major operation while conducting 546 lab tests and 103 X-ray scans. The facility is staffed by a team of 110 Indian Army personnel and supported by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) members. It operates from a repurposed non-operational 200-bed hospital at the Old Mandalay Airfield.





A significant moment occurred on Sunday with the visit of Myanmar’s Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. He met with patients undergoing treatment and expressed gratitude to India for its timely humanitarian assistance. The visit underscored India's commitment to fostering goodwill and supporting Myanmar during this crisis.





India’s relief efforts under Operation Brahma extend beyond medical care. On April 5, the Indian Navy delivered a consignment of 442 tonnes of food aid, including rice, cooking oil, noodles, and biscuits, to Yangon via INS Gharial.





This aid was handed over to local authorities to support affected communities. Additionally, Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft have been delivering medical supplies and food aid while facilitating the return of NDRF teams after their successful missions.





Operation Brahma reflects India's dedication to humanitarian values and its enduring friendship with Myanmar. Guided by the principle "Sarve Santu Niramayah" (Let all be free from disease), India continues to lead rescue and relief efforts in the region.





