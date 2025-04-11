



The Chenab Rail Bridge, located in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, is set to be officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 19, 2025.





This iconic structure, part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, is being hailed as a transformative development for the region.





Spanning 1,315 meters across the Chenab River and standing at a height of 359 meters above the riverbed, the bridge is the tallest railway bridge in the world, surpassing even the Eiffel Tower in height.

Its main arch span measures 467 meters, and it is designed to withstand wind speeds of up to 266 km/h. Constructed using over 28,000 metric tonnes of steel, it features an innovative cable crane system to navigate the challenging Himalayan terrain.





The bridge symbolizes India's engineering prowess and commitment to connecting remote regions. It links Kauri and Bakkal on the Jammu-Baramulla line, providing an all-weather rail route to the Kashmir Valley.





This connectivity is expected to boost economic activity and integration with the rest of India while also serving strategic purposes.





The inauguration will coincide with the launch of a Vande Bharat train service between Jammu and Srinagar via Katra, marking the completion of the 272-kilometer USBRL project. This development represents a significant step forward for infrastructure and development in Jammu and Kashmir.





