



Legal and foreign policy experts have lauded the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, a key conspirator in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, to India, marking a significant milestone in the country's fight against terrorism. Rana, a Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin, was extradited by the United States after years of legal proceedings under the India-US Extradition Treaty.





The extradition was finalized following the rejection of multiple legal appeals by Rana, including petitions to the US Supreme Court.





Foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdev described the extradition as a "milestone" achieved through persistent diplomatic and legal efforts by the Indian government. Sushant Sareen emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring justice for victims of terrorism, calling it a "victory of law."





Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi hailed the move as a "great achievement," crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior officials for their diplomatic perseverance.





The National Investigation Agency (NIA) stated that Rana conspired with David Coleman Headley and operatives from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI) to orchestrate the 2008 Mumbai attacks, which killed 166 people and injured over 238.





The extradition process involved extensive legal battles in US courts, including appeals to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and petitions to the US Supreme Court, all of which were denied.





Rana's arrival in India was accompanied by heightened security measures at Delhi's Patiala House





court ahead of his appearance. Authorities cleared the court complex to ensure safety. The NIA expressed confidence that this development would bring justice to victims and reveal further details about Pakistan's involvement in the attacks.





ANI







