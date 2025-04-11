



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the transformative impact of space assets and drones on modern warfare during the convocation ceremony at the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington.





He emphasised that capabilities in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) are revolutionizing military intelligence, surveillance, positioning, targeting, and communication, elevating combat effectiveness. Singh also acknowledged the growing significance of drones in hybrid warfare scenarios.





Singh's remarks align with India's ongoing efforts to bolster its space-based military capabilities. The Defence Space Agency and New Space India Limited have been pivotal in fostering private-public partnerships for satellite and rocket development.





Under the space-based surveillance (SBS-3) program, 31 out of 52 satellites will be manufactured by private entities, showcasing India's push toward integrating private sector innovation into defence.





The minister's comments come amid plans to introduce a military space doctrine within the next few months, as stated by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan.





This doctrine aims to address emerging threats from adversaries like China, which has developed anti-satellite missiles and other space-denial technologies. India conducted its own anti-satellite test in 2019, marking a significant milestone in its space defence capabilities.





Additionally, Singh stressed the importance of adaptive defence strategies to anticipate future challenges, including advancements in drones and cyber warfare. He reiterated India's ambition to become a global hub for drone manufacturing, leveraging new technologies to redefine conventional and unconventional warfare.





