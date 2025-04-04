



China has strongly criticised the United States for its decision to impose a 34% tariff on Chinese imports, describing the move as a violation of World Trade Organization (WTO) rules and a threat to the multilateral trading system. Guo Jiakun, China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, stated that the US's justification of "reciprocity" undermines the rules-based global trading order.





He emphasised that trade wars yield no winners and urged the US to resolve trade disputes through consultation based on equality and mutual benefit.





China's Commerce Ministry announced plans for "resolute counter-measures" against these tariffs, asserting that protectionism is counterproductive and calling for the immediate removal of unilateral tariffs.





The ministry also highlighted growing international opposition to US unilateralism. This criticism comes amid broader global backlash against US tariff hikes, which include levies on imports from over 180 countries.





The broader context includes escalating trade tensions between the world's two largest economies. Previous WTO rulings have deemed similar US tariffs on Chinese goods "inconsistent" with international trade rules, further fuelling disputes.





China has also filed lawsuits with the WTO and imposed retaliatory measures in response to US tariff policies.





