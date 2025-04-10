



China on Wednesday said that it’s ready to work with India to maintain peace and stability along the border areas





According to Xinhua News Agency, Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defence, made these remarks at a press conference in response to a media query regarding the future of military relations between the two countries.





Highlighting that this year marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and India, Zhang said the two countries, as ancient civilizations and significant developing countries, are both at a vital stage of modernisation and are important members of the Global South.





“Being partners of mutual success serves the fundamental interests of the two countries and the two peoples,” Xinhua quoted Zhang as saying.





He said the Chinese military is prepared to collaborate with India to implement the key agreements made by the two countries.





The spokesperson emphasised the importance of enhancing communication and strategic mutual trust, maintaining peace and stability in the border areas, fostering a strong military-to-military relationship, and ensuring regional and global peace.





Relations between India and China significantly strained after the deadly clashes in Galwan Valley in June 2020.





The two countries have since completed the disengagement process, finalising an agreement for the withdrawal of troops from Depsang and Demchok, the last two remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh.





Two days after the pact was finalised, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held discussions in Kazan on October 23, during which they agreed to revive various dialogue mechanisms.





India has emphasised that its relationship with China cannot return to normal until peace is established in the border areas.





Trump's policies have also inadvertently pushed traditional rivals like India and China closer together. Both nations, despite their historical tensions, recognize the potential economic fallout from US tariffs and are exploring deeper cooperation within the BRICS framework.





This shift reflects a broader trend of nations seeking alternatives to US economic hegemony amid growing concerns over the unpredictability of Trump's trade policies.





Agencies











