



Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu inaugurated India's first state-of-the-art Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) Laboratory at the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Wednesday. Known as the "Black Box Lab," this facility, developed with an investment of ₹9 crore, is designed to analyse aviation accidents, repair damaged black boxes, recover and decode flight data, and compare radar and cockpit voice recordings.





This marks a significant leap in India's aviation infrastructure, elevating it to international standards.





The inauguration was attended by officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Indian Air Force, DGCA, BCAS, AAI, and airline safety heads. Minister Naidu emphasized the lab's role in creating a safer aviation ecosystem through independent investigations that can prevent future accidents. He highlighted Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's (HAL) contributions in providing technical expertise and predicted India’s emergence as a global leader in aviation technology.





Naidu also outlined ambitious infrastructure goals for India's aviation sector, including expanding the number of airports from the current 159 to 350-400 by 2047. He stressed the importance of safety mechanisms keeping pace with rapid growth in aviation demand.





Director General of AAIB, GVG Yugandhar, noted that the lab would serve not only India but also neighbouring countries, positioning India as a regional leader in aviation safety collaborations. The facility is expected to refine aircraft design and operational procedures to prevent accidents.





Additionally, Naidu launched the "Career Guidance Program in Aviation" for school students at the Indian Aviation Academy. Targeting students in Classes 11 and 12, the program introduces various career opportunities in aviation, including piloting, air traffic control, aircraft design, and airport management. The inaugural session featured interactive panels with women pilots who shared their experiences.





The minister underscored the growing demand for skilled professionals in India's aviation sector, anticipating over 34,000 new jobs for pilots alone as India expects 1,700 new aircraft in coming years. Legislative efforts like the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam aim to support industry growth and job creation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for India's aviation expansion.





Agencies







