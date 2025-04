Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman is on a rare four-day visit to Russia, signalling Dhaka's intent to diversify its global alliances.





This visit follows closely after interim regime chief adviser Mohammad Yunus's trip to China and his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok.





During his time in Moscow, General Zaman engaged in consultations with civilian and military leadership and visited arms manufacturing facilities.





Discussions with Russian Deputy Defence Minister Colonel General Alexander Fomin focused on strengthening military cooperation. Both sides expressed their commitment to enhancing friendly relations between their armies and nations.





This visit is seen as part of Bangladesh's effort to reduce reliance on Chinese-origin defense equipment, which currently dominates its military arsenal. Bangladesh has historically had limited defense partnerships with Russia, possessing only Yak trainer aircraft and a few MiG fighter jets. Strengthening ties with Moscow could also align with India's strategic comfort, as Yunus has been exploring broader Chinese involvement in Bangladesh.





General Zaman's visit underscores Bangladesh's evolving foreign policy strategy, aiming for balanced relationships across major global powers. Following his Russia trip, he is scheduled to visit Croatia before returning home on April 12.





ET News