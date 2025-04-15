



Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (AMSL), a Hyderabad-based defence and aerospace company, has announced fresh orders worth ₹75.2 crore, marking another milestone in its growth trajectory.





According to an official filing on April 15, 2025, the company received orders worth ₹7.52 crore from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), and a private firm. Additionally, AMSL was declared the Lowest Bidder for contracts valued at ₹11.48 crore from DRDO and PSU. In a separate filing, the company confirmed orders worth ₹50.97 crore from private sector firms for security solutions and defence product supply.





The company is actively expanding its footprint in India’s defence ecosystem through strategic partnerships. AMSL recently signed agreements with Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) to collaborate on underwater weapons, communication systems, air defence systems, and advanced electronics for both defence and civilian applications.





Another notable partnership was formed with Munitions India to focus on developing advanced defence technologies, enhancing AMSL's domestic and international presence. Furthermore, AMSL inked a deal with Troop Comforts for joint development of air-defence solutions such as anti-drone and anti-aircraft systems targeted at the Indian Armed Forces, police units, government entities, and export markets.





Apollo Micro Systems has demonstrated remarkable financial performance and stock market growth.





With standalone revenue of ₹161.76 crore for Q4 FY25 and significant profitability growth in FY24—66% increase in net profit—the company continues to expand its operational capabilities by developing new facilities expected to be completed by 2025. Apollo Micro Systems is positioning itself as a key player in India’s defence manufacturing ambitions while targeting global markets through innovative technologies and strategic collaborations.





