



The Indian Air Force (IAF) recently airlifted 41 passengers using its AN-32 Kargil Courier service, continuing its vital role in providing connectivity to the Union Territory of Ladakh during the harsh winter months.





This service has proven indispensable for residents of Kargil, especially when heavy snowfall leads to the closure of the Srinagar-Leh National Highway. Over the winter season, a total of 3,192 passengers have benefited from this facility, highlighting its significance in ensuring mobility and access for stranded individuals, including students, medical patients, and senior citizens.





The AN-32 Kargil Courier operates on selected days between Kargil-Srinagar and Kargil-Jammu routes. It serves as a lifeline for those needing urgent transportation during periods of extreme weather.





The service commenced earlier this winter with 24 passengers airlifted on its inaugural day—12 travelling from Kargil to Srinagar and an equal number in the reverse direction. The operations are meticulously managed by local authorities, including the Deputy Commissioner of Kargil and other officials, who oversee arrangements at Kargil Airport to ensure smooth functioning.





In March 2025, the IAF also utilized IL-76 aircraft alongside the AN-32 courier service to transport a total of 576 passengers in a single day. This included 455 individuals travelling from Srinagar and Jammu to Leh via IL-76 sorties and 71 passengers on the AN-32 route. Passengers have expressed gratitude to various stakeholders, including the Ministry of Defence, LAHDC Kargil, and other agencies involved in facilitating these critical air services.





The efforts of the IAF and local administration have been widely appreciated for their commitment to maintaining connectivity in this remote region during challenging winter conditions.





PTI







