



Anthony Agotha, Ambassador at Large-Special Envoy for Climate and Environment of the European External Action Service, emphasized the significance of the ongoing EU-India free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations during a discussion in New Delhi.





He highlighted the strong political backing from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting their commitment to advancing the agreement. Agotha stressed that negotiators must capitalize on this political momentum to finalize the deal, which is tailored to the unique circumstances of both parties.





Agotha also underscored the importance of the FTA for mutual interests, citing the EU’s Green Deal as an example of its commitment to sustainable economic growth. He pointed out that since 1990, the EU economy has grown by 68% while reducing emissions by 30%, demonstrating its ability to decouple economic growth from environmental harm. He reiterated that such measures are essential for maintaining competitiveness and transitioning away from fossil-fuel dependency.





The EU-India FTA negotiations have been ongoing since their relaunch in 2021 after previous talks stalled in 2013. Both sides aim to finalize agreements on trade, investment protection, and geographical indications. The EU hopes to gain better market access for cars and spirits despite India's high tariffs, while India seeks benefits in areas like technology and economic modernisation.





ANI







