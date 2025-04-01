



The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT-Kanpur) has partnered with the Indian Army’s Headquarters Central Command to develop advanced training and simulation technologies for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs).





This collaboration, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), focuses on creating two key systems: the Remote Piloting Training Module (RPTM) and the Software-In-The-Loop Simulator (SITL).





These systems aim to enhance UAV operator training by simulating real-world operational scenarios in a controlled virtual environment, reducing costs, improving safety, and increasing operational efficiency.





The RPTM and SITL modules will replicate various UAV operational scenarios, such as reconnaissance, surveillance, and tactical strikes. These simulators will allow operators to practice critical flight manoeuvres and mission-specific tasks without the risks or expenses associated with live exercises.





The simulators will minimise the need for costly real-time exercises, provide safe training for complex scenarios, and improve decision-making capabilities in UAV operations.





The initiative is being led by Dr. Subrahmanyam Saderla, Associate Professor in Aerospace Engineering at IIT Kanpur, along with his team. The project is expected to be completed within six months.





This partnership aligns with India’s goal of self-reliance in defence technology. It also underscores IIT Kanpur’s expertise in aerospace engineering and its commitment to advancing UAV research and development.





Professor Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT-Kanpur, emphasised the importance of this collaboration in fostering innovation and strengthening India’s defence capabilities. This initiative sets the stage for future academic-defence partnerships aimed at advancing technology in critical sectors.





Agencies











