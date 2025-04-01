



Amid concerns over delays and cost overruns in major defence projects, the Ministry of Defence has defended the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), attributing the issues to the inherent complexities of developing cutting-edge defence technologies. The ministry emphasized that estimating precise timelines and costs for such projects is challenging due to their advanced nature and strategic importance.





A December 2022 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report highlighted significant delays in 119 out of 178 mission mode projects handled by DRDO, with time overruns ranging from 16% to 500%.





Among 86 projects declared successful between 2010 and 2019, at least 20 failed to meet key objectives despite costing ₹1,074 crore. Additionally, ₹516 crore was spent on new projects to address unresolved goals from earlier ones.





Defence Ministry's Response





The ministry clarified that DRDO identifies research priorities based on strategic documents such as the Long-Term Technology Perspective Plan (LTTPP) and DRDO Five-Year Plan.





Mission Mode Projects are initiated only after approval from relevant defence boards, ensuring alignment with national security needs.





Challenges In Project Execution





Frequent changes in design specifications and delays in user trials were cited as reasons for project extensions.





Delays often lead to obsolescence of technology or reliance on imports to meet urgent requirements.





Private Sector Involvement





Efforts are underway to involve private industries in defence R&D through initiatives like the Technology Development Fund scheme, aiming to boost domestic manufacturing capabilities.





The ministry's defence of DRDO highlights the complexities of indigenous defence development while acknowledging areas for improvement in project planning and execution.





