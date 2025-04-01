BluJ HOP urban commercial transportation system

BluJ Hop

Perfect for urban and regional use, BluJ’s VTOL minimises noise while maximising performance, setting a new benchmark for sustainable, commercially viable air transportation. The firm is building “Hop” a hydrogen-powered passenger VTOL. Built for long-range regional travel and high payload capacity, it delivers a quieter, cleaner, and safer flying experience. By optimising range and efficiency, ensuring both environmental responsibility and better operational economics.

BluJ Reach

BluJ's first product is targeted towards unmanned logistics, for long range and heavy payloads. BluJ Reach will introduce innovative technologies such as a hydrogen-electric propulsion, autonomous flight and electric power-train setting the pathway for sustainable and commercially viable air cargo system.

BluJ Aerospace has achieved a significant milestone in hydrogen-powered aviation by designing, building, and successfully testing its Type-IV hydrogen storage tank. These tanks, featuring a lightweight polymer liner and carbon fibre reinforcement, provide high-pressure storage while minimising weight—critical for aviation applications.





BluJ has also conducted extensive ground tests of its hydrogen propulsion system, demonstrating its performance and reliability for aerospace use. These advancements mark an essential step toward the company's goal of showcasing a flight demonstration of the system in the near future.





BluJ is deeply committed to revolutionising aviation through hydrogen technology. Its focus on Type-IV tanks aligns with industry trends due to their advantages, including reduced weight, high storage density, and excellent resistance to fatigue and corrosion.





The company is also developing a hybrid propulsion system that integrates high-power-density lithium-ion batteries, high-energy-density fuel cells, and lightweight hydrogen storage tanks to optimize efficiency and payload capacity. With plans to launch hydrogen-powered cargo flights by 2026 and passenger flights by 2030, BluJ Aerospace is paving the way for zero-emission aviation solutions tailored for logistics-heavy sectors like oil and gas and remote medical transport.





