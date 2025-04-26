



India is set to finalise a significant defence acquisition on Monday with the formal signing of a ₹63,887 crore (€6.6 billion) deal with France for 26 Rafale-Marine fighter jets.





This landmark agreement represents a critical capability enhancement for the Indian Navy, addressing long-standing operational gaps while providing a bridge solution until indigenous aircraft development reaches maturity.





The deal comes at a pivotal moment as India seeks to bolster its naval aviation capabilities and strengthen its position in the Indo-Pacific region through enhanced carrier-based operations.





The mega deal between India and France for the acquisition of 26 Rafale-Marine fighter jets will be formalised on Monday through a remote signing ceremony. Initially, French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu was scheduled to visit India for the signing ceremony, but his trip has been postponed, according to recent reports. Despite this change in plans, the inter-governmental agreement will proceed with senior Indian and French officials conducting the signing in New Delhi, while the defence ministers from both nations will participate remotely.





The comprehensive package includes 22 single-seat Rafale-M jets and four twin-seat trainers, along with associated weapons systems, simulators for crew training, maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) support, and a five-year performance-based logistics arrangement. Notably, the agreement also includes provisions for spares and equipment compatible with the 36 Rafale jets already in service with the Indian Air Force, which were acquired under a separate ₹59,000 crore contract signed in September 2016. This strategic alignment creates operational synergies between the air force and naval variants of the aircraft.





The acquisition of Rafale-M fighters represents a critical enhancement to India's naval aviation capabilities at a time when the country operates two aircraft carriers – INS Vikramaditya and the indigenously built INS Vikrant.





These fighter jets are specifically designed for carrier operations, featuring reinforced landing gear and tail hooks for arrested landings, which makes them ideally suited for deployment on India's aircraft carriers. The Rafale-M jets will primarily operate from the deck of INS Vikrant, India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, significantly boosting its combat capabilities.





This acquisition addresses an urgent operational requirement for the Indian Navy, which has faced challenges with its current fleet of MiG-29K fighters. The MiG-29Ks have demonstrated below-par performance due to maintenance-related issues, with serviceability rates historically ranging from as low as 15.93% to 37.63%, according to earlier assessments by India's Comptroller and Auditor General. Such limitations have hampered the Navy's ability to maintain consistent air operations from its carrier platforms, creating a capability gap that the Rafale-M acquisition aims to fill.





The Rafale-M fighters will significantly enhance the Indian Navy's maritime strike capabilities through their advanced weapon systems and multi-role versatility. These aircraft will be equipped with sophisticated armaments including Meteor beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles and specialised anti-ship weaponry such as the Exocet AM-39 missile, substantially increasing the Navy's offensive reach in maritime operations. The integration of these weapons systems will enable the Indian Navy to project power more effectively across the Indian Ocean region and beyond.





Beyond their strike capabilities, the Rafale-M jets are renowned for their agility and advanced combat systems, making them suitable for a wide range of missions including air superiority, ground attack, and reconnaissance. Their multi-role functionality provides the operational flexibility needed to respond to diverse maritime security challenges. Additionally, plans are underway to integrate indigenous technologies, including the Uttam radar and various Indian-made missiles like the Astra and Rudram, which will further enhance the aircraft's operational effectiveness while supporting India's self-reliance goals in defence capabilities.





The Rafale-M acquisition represents a strategic stopgap measure until India's ambitious indigenous fighter jet development program reaches maturity. The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) is currently working on the Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter (TEDBF), which is envisioned as India's future carrier-based combat aircraft. However, recent timeline adjustments have pushed the TEDBF's projected service entry to 2038, with its first flight now expected between 2029 and 2030.





This significant timeline extension underscores the complexity involved in developing advanced naval fighter aircraft capable of withstanding the rigors of carrier operations. The TEDBF program is anticipated to receive clearance from the Cabinet Committee on Security by 2026, marking a crucial milestone in securing the necessary funding and governmental approval. In this context, the Rafale-M acquisition provides the Indian Navy with an immediate and capable solution while the longer-term indigenous development progresses.





This deal further solidifies the strategic defence partnership between India and France, building upon years of bilateral cooperation. The two nations have maintained a strong defence relationship, as evidenced by their regular defence dialogues and joint military exercises. In previous discussions, both countries expressed their commitment to enhancing cooperation in bilateral, regional, and multilateral forums, with a particular focus on the Indo-Pacific region.





The Rafale-M deal represents another significant milestone in Indo-French defence industrial collaboration. France has consistently supported India's "Make in India" initiative, with previous defence agreements incorporating provisions for technology transfer and industrial partnerships. This relationship has evolved into a strategic partnership that extends beyond mere buyer-seller dynamics, encompassing shared security interests and cooperation in critical maritime domains.





The imminent signing of the ₹63,887 crore deal for 26 Rafale-M fighter jets marks a significant enhancement of India's naval aviation capabilities. By addressing the immediate operational requirements of the Indian Navy's aircraft carriers and overcoming the limitations of the current MiG-29K fleet, this acquisition strengthens India's maritime security posture. While serving as an interim solution until the indigenous TEDBF program matures, the Rafale-M fighters will provide the Indian Navy with advanced multi-role capabilities essential for maintaining strategic advantage in the Indian Ocean region. Additionally, this agreement further cements the strong defence partnership between India and France, reflecting their shared commitment to regional security and stability in the Indo-Pacific.





ET News







