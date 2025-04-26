Multiple nuclear power plant units at Kaiga, Karnataka





Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) has formally entered the Indian nuclear power sector, securing a landmark ₹12,800 crore engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract from the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) for the construction of two 700 megawatt electric (MWe) nuclear reactors-Kaiga units 5 and 6-in Karnataka, reported MEIL on his official web portal.





This contract is not only MEIL’s debut in the nuclear energy space but also represents the largest-ever order placed by NPCIL, underscoring the scale and significance of the project for both the company and the country’s energy ambitions.





The formal purchase order was handed over at NPCIL’s headquarters in Mumbai to MEIL’s Director of Projects, Ch. P. Subbaiah, and his team. The award comes nearly a year after MEIL emerged as the winner of the contract in June 2024, following a competitive bidding process against established industry giants such as BHEL and L&T. Notably, NPCIL adopted the Quality-cum-Cost-Based Selection (QCBS) method for the first time for this project, ensuring a careful balance between technical quality and cost-effectiveness. MEIL’s strong technical approach and competitive pricing were cited as key factors in its selection.





This milestone project marks a meaningful leap for MEIL, a Hyderabad-based infrastructure conglomerate with a diversified presence across sectors including power, water, hydrocarbons, irrigation, oil rigs, defence, transport, compressed gas distribution, and electric mobility. The company also has an international footprint, having secured a $648 million contract in 2023 to build a crude oil refinery for Mongol Refinery State Owned LLC.





MEIL’s entry into nuclear power comes at a pivotal time for India’s energy sector. The Union government is aggressively pursuing its target of 500GW non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, with nuclear energy playing a central role. India’s current installed nuclear capacity stands at 8.18GW, with plans to triple this by 2032.





As of March 2025, approximately 14.3GW of nuclear capacity is at various stages of implementation, including 7.3GW under construction. The government is also exploring small modular reactors to address land constraints and further boost capacity.





MEIL’s leadership has expressed strong confidence in their team’s ability to deliver the Kaiga project on schedule, while maintaining the highest standards of safety and quality. The company views this project as more than just an engineering feat-it is a contribution to a self-reliant India and a critical step in powering the nation’s growth trajectory.





