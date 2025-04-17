







The sixth edition of the India-Uzbekistan Joint Military Exercise, ‘DUSTLIK-VI’, commenced on April 16, 2025, at the Foreign Training Node in Aundh, Pune, and will continue until April 28.





This annual exercise, held alternately in India and Uzbekistan, aims to enhance interoperability, operational synergy, and defence cooperation between the two nations’ armed forces. The Indian contingent consists of 60 personnel from a battalion of the Jat Regiment and the Indian Air Force, while the Uzbekistan contingent is represented by personnel from the Uzbekistan Army.





The central theme of DUSTLIK-VI is joint multi-domain sub-conventional operations in a semi-urban scenario, with a particular focus on responding to terrorist actions involving the capture of a defined territory.





The exercise will simulate complex counter-terrorism missions, including the establishment of a Joint Operations Centre at the battalion level for continuous joint operations, population control measures, raids, search-and-destroy operations, and the employment of coordinated firepower—especially air assets—to neutralise terrorist threats.





Special forces from both the Army and Air Force will participate in securing a helipad to serve as a mounting base for further operations. The exercise will also feature the deployment of drones, counter-unmanned aerial systems (UAS) measures, and logistics support by the Air Force to sustain forces in hostile environments. Helicopters will be used for reconnaissance, observation, special heliborne operations (SHBO), and small team insertion and extraction (STIE), among other missions.





Through DUSTLIK-VI, both sides will share best practices in tactics, techniques, and procedures for joint sub-conventional operations. The exercise is expected to foster greater interoperability, camaraderie, and mutual understanding between the two armies, while also strengthening the broader defence partnership and bilateral relations between India and Uzbekistan.





