



Five Armed Forces Personnel get MacGregor Memorial Medal Award for outstanding contributions in military reconnaissance, exploration & adventure





Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan felicitated four individuals from the Armed Forces for their outstanding contributions in the fields of military reconnaissance, exploration and adventure activities during the MacGregor Memorial Medal Award Ceremony held at the United Service Institution of India in New Delhi on April 16, 2025. The awardees for 2023 included Wing Commander D Panda, Indian Air Force and EA (R) Rahul Kumar Pandey, Indian Navy. For 2024, CHEAA(R) Ram Ratan Jat, Indian Navy and Sergeant Jhumar Ram Poonia, Indian Air Force were honoured with the MacGregor Memorial Medal.





Col Ranvir Singh Jamwal, Director NIMAS has been conferred with the Mac Gregor award for 2024. The officer was not physically present to receive the award as he is part of a mountaineering expedition to Mt Kanchenjunga.





Instituted on July 03, 1888, the MacGregor Memorial Medal commemorates Maj Gen Sir Charles Metcalfe MacGregor, KCB, CSI, CIE - founder of the United Service Institution of India established in 1870. Originally intended to recognise the acts of military reconnaissance and exploratory journeys, the medal’s scope was expanded in 1986, post-independence, to include military expeditions and adventure activities.





While military reconnaissance and exploration remain the foremost criteria, the medal is open to all ranks (serving and retired) of the Armed Forces, Territorial Army, Reserve Forces, Rashtriya Rifles and Assam Rifles. To date, 127 medals have been awarded, including 103 prior to independence.





Among the notable recipients are Capt FE Younghusband (1890), Maj Gen Orde Charles Wingate (1943), Maj ZC Bakshi, VrC(1949), Col Narinder Kumar for Siachen Glacier exploration (1978–81) and Cdr Dilip Donde and Lt Cdr Abhilash Tomy for their solo global circumnavigations. The honour continues to inspire and motivate the Armed Forces personnel to undertake courageous feats and uphold the tradition of valour, perseverance and discovery.





The event also featured the launch of the book Bravest of the Brave, a truly inspirational chronicle on the life and heroic journey of Naib Subedar Chunni Lal, AC, VrC, SM, by the Chief of Defence Staff. General Anil Chauhan complimented Lt Gen Satish Dua (Retd), the author and former Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (CISC) for his vivid and heartfelt portrayal of the personal turmoil of a soldier, their unwavering resolve in the face of adversity and their indomitable spirit. The book serves as a poignant tribute to a gallant soldier and a reminder of the selfless service rendered by the men and women in uniform.





The ceremony at USI highlighted the enduring legacy of the Indian Armed Forces in exploration, bravery and service to the nation, while also celebrating stories that continue to inspire future generations.





